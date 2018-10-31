Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $212.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 63.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

