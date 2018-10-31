Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $212.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

