Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRPN opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Groupon has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Groupon from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

