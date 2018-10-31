Grigorios Siokas Sells 71,875 Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 71,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $285,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
COSM stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
Cosmos Company Profile
Featured Story: Bear Market
