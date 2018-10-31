Grigorios Siokas Sells 71,875 Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 71,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $285,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COSM stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Cosmos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

