GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Upgraded by Santander to “Hold”

Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $285,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth $438,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

