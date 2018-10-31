Gregory A. Lang Sells 11,836 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) insider Gregory A. Lang sold 11,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $49,474.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,411.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 85,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,074. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 993.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 121,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,754,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,827 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

