Greenline Partners LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

