Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.33, for a total transaction of $1,731,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total value of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,129 shares of company stock worth $17,159,219. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $210.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

