Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,314 Shares of ORIX Co. (IX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 25.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IX opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $100.03.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

