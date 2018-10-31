Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.