Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.0% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 309,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Great Ajax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $243.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

