Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.