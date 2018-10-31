GrafTech International (EAF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 26,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,073,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,837.51% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $685,094,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in GrafTech International by 74.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,601 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 99,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.