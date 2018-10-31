GPU Coin (GPU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $385.00

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002288 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

