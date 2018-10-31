GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $904.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.21. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.