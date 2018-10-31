Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and will mature on May 31, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $90.88 and were trading at $90.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Argus cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 40.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 667,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.5% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,635,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 882,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.