Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Shares Up 14.3%

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 92,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

