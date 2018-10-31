Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ford Motor (F) to Buy

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

