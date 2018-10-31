Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $14.00 Price Target for General Electric (GE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

NYSE GE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

