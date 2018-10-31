Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Price Target to GBX 7,090

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,025 ($91.79) to GBX 7,090 ($92.64) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.69) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra set a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,650 ($99.96) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,999.47 ($91.46).

RB opened at GBX 6,352 ($83.00) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

