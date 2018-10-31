Golden Mile Resources Ltd (G88) Insider Lachlan Reynolds Acquires 77,719 Shares

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88) insider Lachlan Reynolds purchased 77,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$13,989.42 ($9,921.57).

ASX G88 opened at A$0.16 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Golden Mile Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of A$1.27 ($0.90).

Golden Mile Resources Company Profile

Golden Mile Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in six principal projects located in the Northeastern Goldfields of Western Australia's Yilgarn Craton.

