Goldcorp (GG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GG. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

GG opened at $9.04 on Monday. Goldcorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $190,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

