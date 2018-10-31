Goldcorp (GG) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) Critical Contrast

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Goldcorp has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Goldcorp and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldcorp $3.42 billion 2.30 $658.00 million $0.40 22.60 Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 1.77 $9.68 million $0.08 25.75

Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Endeavour Silver does not pay a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Goldcorp and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldcorp 2.47% 0.97% 0.63% Endeavour Silver 0.21% 0.23% 0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Goldcorp and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldcorp 0 6 8 1 2.67 Endeavour Silver 0 1 2 0 2.67

Goldcorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.62, suggesting a potential upside of 72.81%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Goldcorp.

Summary

Goldcorp beats Endeavour Silver on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

