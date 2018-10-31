GMS (GMS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 737,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 426,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at $409,389.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Alan Adams bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,211 shares of company stock worth $222,559. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 30.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

