Global Payments (GPN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.68, but opened at $108.84. Global Payments shares last traded at $110.66, with a volume of 2416044 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $7,377,633.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $11,773,553. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $124,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Global Payments by 274.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

