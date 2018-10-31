GlassCoin (GLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11,719.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GlassCoin has a market cap of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GlassCoin Profile

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

