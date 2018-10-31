Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,418. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $525.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

