Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 700,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,126. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 131,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 189,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.