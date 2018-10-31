Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,562,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,135,533,000 after buying an additional 454,434 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,021,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,189,557,000 after buying an additional 123,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after buying an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.01 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.