Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HDB opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

