Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY18 guidance at $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

