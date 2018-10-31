GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY) and AxoGen (AXGN) Head to Head Contrast

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR 3.49% 4.75% 2.22% AxoGen -25.39% -23.94% -17.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $5.27 billion 0.47 $161.40 million N/A N/A AxoGen $60.43 million 22.97 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -116.84

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GETINGE AB/ADR and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 0 7 0 3.00

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AxoGen does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats AxoGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems. The company also provides a range of products for life support in acute health conditions, including equipment, intensive care units and catheterization labs, instruments and implants for cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia equipment, and ventilators under the Maquet brand name; and caregiver equipment in the areas, such as safe patient handling, prevention of venous thromboembolisms, medical beds, intensive care units, early mobility, hygiene systems, bariatric care, and pressure ulcer prevention under the ArjoHuntleigh brand name. In addition, it offers solutions for contamination prevention for the life science sector comprising cleaning, sterilization, isolation, and containment technologies that meet process needs; and positioning solutions, mattress systems, medical beds, hygiene systems, and compression therapies to address preventable injuries, such as pressure ulcers under the ArjoHuntleigh brand name. The company offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors. Getinge AB has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

