Gentherm Inc (THRM) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Gentherm worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,074,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,458 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 232.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 93.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter.

THRM opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

