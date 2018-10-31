Genomic Health (GHDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

GHDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6,771.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederic Pla sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $307,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,920 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

