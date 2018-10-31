Genomic Health (GHDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
GHDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.11.
Shares of GHDX stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6,771.00 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederic Pla sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $307,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,920 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
