Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNCA stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

