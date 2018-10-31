GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $216,960.00 and $4,579.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001100 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00060502 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.02016491 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 5,044,004 coins and its circulating supply is 4,982,992 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.