General Motors (GM) Issues Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors updated its FY18 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.
NYSE GM traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 19,453,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,793,718. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.
About General Motors
General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.
