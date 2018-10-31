Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, MED reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $86.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.97 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,887.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,717.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

