Garrett Motion (GTX) Short Interest Up ∞ in October

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,976,894 shares, an increase of ∞ from the September 28th total of 0 shares. Approximately 3,716.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $6,114,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $30,090,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

