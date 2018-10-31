Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 604 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 52,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 142,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $159.72 and a 12-month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,149 shares of company stock worth $13,601,314. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

