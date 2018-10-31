Garmin (GRMN) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Garmin also updated its FY18 guidance to approx $3.45 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.
NASDAQ GRMN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 3,125,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,712. Garmin has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $12,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,009,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,439,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,151,036 shares of company stock worth $267,167,426 over the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
