Garmin (GRMN) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Garmin also updated its FY18 guidance to approx $3.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 3,125,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,712. Garmin has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $12,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,009,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,439,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,151,036 shares of company stock worth $267,167,426 over the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

