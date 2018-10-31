Gardner Denver (GDI) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of GDI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gardner Denver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gardner Denver by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Gardner Denver by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

