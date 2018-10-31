Gabelli Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Gabelli also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,341 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after buying an additional 604,489 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 225.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 742,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 514,274 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 458,962 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

