FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Issued By B. Riley

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – B. Riley increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

