FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Issued By William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE BAH opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 5.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

