FY2018 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Decreased by Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

AUY stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.91. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 23.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 275,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

