FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Increased by Seaport Global Securities (PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pentair by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

