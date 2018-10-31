FY2018 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Cut by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $24,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $19,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,210,000 after acquiring an additional 619,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

