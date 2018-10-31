FY2018 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Lowered by Analyst

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOFG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,344. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

