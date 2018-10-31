FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.73. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $97.17 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 386,500 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 964.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 231,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

